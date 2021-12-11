I want to explore life's complexities in roles, says 'Aarya' actor Tariq Vasudeva

The actor, who studied Theatre at Denison University in the US before moving to Mumbai feels that though the training is helpful for theatre work, it is not really essential when it comes to cinema. "Acting in plays, the voice has to be projected loud enough so that everyone in the auditorium can hear. Also, the body language is sometimes a lot more expressive on stage. Training exercises can help you in doing those things consistently in theatre. Acting for the screen is all about following the director's vision."

He however feels it is important to have schools for the craft of cinema as they can help students think about the stories that matter to them. Adding that instead of focusing on the commercial aspects, these schools can help students identify the types of stories they are interested in exploring, the actor says, "And then to help in putting together student writers, directors and actors so that they can come up with a shared vision for those stories. If students find that they are passionate about telling a particular story, then they will be very committed to bringing it to life - whether they have chosen to be writers, actors or directors."

Stressing that the OTT revolution has been beneficial for both viewers and creators, he says that the 'amount' of content gives the viewers more options for things they would like to watch at home. "It is still very different from going to the cinema hall to watch a movie on the big screen. That movie-going experience is entirely different from watching at home. Both have their place in the world. And yes, if more shows and movies are made then that automatically means more people in the industry are working. So it's definitely a win-win situation."

