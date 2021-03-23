'I will create my own beauty standard', says Bhumi Pednekar

New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar on Tuesday shared that she wants to shatter the industry stereotype of how an actress should look on-screen.



Bhumi, who has done remarkable films like her debut 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' -- which saw her as an overweight girl on screen -- said, "For many, it has always been about the outer physical beauty but gone are those days where people were concerned. My thing was that it doesn't matter. I am going to change your definition of what a quintessential Hindi film female actor is all about."

"We are all in this profession - the idea is to perform all these different parts and be a part of these amazing stories that move people, bring about a change about what people think about themselves and that is exactly what I am going to do," she added.

Bhumi has many such movies under her belt where she battled patriarchy such as 'Sonchiriya', 'Saand Ki Aankh', where she played the world's oldest female sharpshooter, and 'Bala' where she highlighted the societal stereotypes by playing a dark-skinned girl.

The 31-year old is looking forward to bring a change by creating her own beauty standard through her films. "I want people to love themselves. I want people to be more accepting of who they are, I want to entertain my audiences for sure and that is my number one priority and I want to leave them with a thought, a positive thought, a thought that will make their world a better place."

Bhumi, who was last seen in Amazon Prime's horror thriller 'Durgamati', will be soon seen in her upcoming rom-com drama 'Badhaai Do' opposite Rajkummar Rao. The movie directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni is slated for a September release this year.

Besides this, she also has Karan Johar's multi-starrer 'Takht' in the pipeline. (ANI)

