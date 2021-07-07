I would like to revisit legendary actor Dilip Kumar's work all over again, says director Ramesh Sippy

New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): Dilip Kumar Sahab's demise has deeply saddened me, and today, I am reminded of all the moments which I had shared with him in the past.



It was not during the shooting of 'Shakti' (1982) movie when I interacted with the legendary actor for the first time. I met him much earlier. Due to my father's close bonding with Dilip Sahab, I had gotten several opportunities to meet and converse with the iconic star.

After the release of my film 'Sholay', it was my dream to work with Dilip Sahab and I feel blessed that my dream came true with my directorial 'Shakti'. On this sad day, I have to say that dream of mine is the best thing that ever happened to me. Thank God for giving me that golden chance to work with Dilip Sahab.

Dilip Kumar Sahab is no more, but his memories and his huge body of work will always be there with us. Also, honestly speaking, the legendary actor Dilip Kumar cannot be described in words.

All words fall short when you think of describing him as a human being or as an actor. I just want to say that he was a wonderful man and the best actor. In his loving memory, I would like to revisit his work all over again. Little by little, I will try to bring it back. I was, I am and I will always be his admirer. Such legends never die. They live with us forever.

Dilip Sahab, we all will miss you. I salute you and I will do my best to take inspiration from your extraordinary body of work always. Also, I pay my heartfelt condolences to Dilip Kumar Sir's family members, Saira Banu ji, and all his dear ones.

(Ace filmmaker Ramesh Sippy had directed the 1982 released film 'Shakti', wherein late legendary actor Dilip Kumar had played the role of megastar Amitabh Bachchan's father. Dilip Kumar had even won several awards for his performance as police officer Ashwini Kumar). (ANI)