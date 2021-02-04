Ian Somerhalder shares key to a good romance

"Communication, taking time for yourself, for yourselves together... She's the first one that says, 'go, go on a bike ride, go socially distance walk with your buddies, go have a bourbon at the bar', you know, like just go," the actor said.

Los Angeles, Feb 5 (IANS) Actor Ian Somerhalder has shared his secret behind a good romance. He says communication is the key to a healthy marriage. The actor also revealed that he and his wife Nikki Reed always make sure they speak to each another and make time for themselves as a couple.

He shared that they "don't really fight", although they do sometimes bicker because the star is "a tornado".

"We don't really fight. I just basically … Well, I'm a tornado. I literally live, and I've learned this now as a parent. Cause I, you know, being a parent forces you to reckon with all of the things that, who you are really comes out, not just in a marriage, but when you become a parent and I am a tornado," Somerhalder said on SiriusXM's Radio Andy, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Not long ago, the actor had hailed parents as "superheroes".

"I wanted to play a guy whose superpower was just being a good dad. He's a dad, he's a husband, he's a doctor. Literally, that's the guy's superpower. To me, scientists are superheroes. Great parents are superheroes," he had said.

The actor shared that he is a "parent now".

"I do recognise that it takes being a bit of a superhero to be a good parent, and that's all I wanted to play -- just this guy. What we realised was people don't want an ordinary hero. They want an extraordinary hero. We re-tooled this entire trajectory of this guy," he said.

