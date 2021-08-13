  1. Sify.com
  2. Movies
  3. Bollywood
  4. IANS Review: 'Bhuj: The Pride of India': Lacklustre ode to unsung warriors

    (IANS Rating: **1/2)

IANS Review: 'Bhuj: The Pride of India': Lacklustre ode to unsung warriors

(IANS Rating: **1/2)

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Fri, Aug 13th, 2021, 22:01:19hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Fi
lm: Bhuj The Pride of India (Playing in theatres and Disney+Hotstar)
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features