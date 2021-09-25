IANS Review: 'Birds of Paradise': Does not fly too high (IANS Rating: **1/2)

Duration: 113 minutes
Director: Sarah Adina Smith
Cast: Diana Silvers, Kristine Forseth, Jacqueline Bisset, Caroline Goodall, Helene Cardona and Nassim Lyes
IANS Rating: **1/2
Friendship and competition are two sides of the same coin. They can never see eye to eye. This dichotomy is evident in director Sarah Adina Smith's young adult drama, 'Birds of Paradise', which is based on A.K. Small's novel, 'Bright Burning Stars'.
They call each other "best friends", yet they are poles apart on intimacy and trust factors, frequently stepping on each other's toes.
Forseth and Silvers are brilliant and impressive actors. But in the film, they appear dull, tired, and jaded in their "warriors of pain" role. The duo appears shouldering the weariness of their world. Jacqueline Bisset as Madame Brunelle is flat and perfunctory. Her lines and general disposition remind you of Neena Gupta in the Indian Star Plus reality show 'Kamzor Kaddi Kaun'.
While the film captures the haunting nature of the compelling story, it also triggers a lot of contexts but does not end up addressing all of them. Ensconced in its own dance bubble, the narrative gets lost in its muddied aesthetic pretensions. Yes, it even recycles tired tropes of ballet dance training we've often seen in films earlier. Also, the dance sequences never give you the feeling of satisfaction, and its sensual art-house moodiness also appears cliched.
In one of the lines of the film, we are told, "Ballet has never been an even playing field. It's always been about sex, blood, money..." and, all this is very superficially touched upon.
Overall, 'Birds of Paradise' does not have, "a rebel's heart, will of steel and eyes set true North."
--IANS
troy/kr