  1. Sify.com
  2. Movies
  3. Bollywood
  4. IANS Review: 'Bunty Aur Babli 2': A family entertainer that's short on novelty (IANS Rating: ***)

IANS Review: 'Bunty Aur Babli 2': A family entertainer that's short on novelty (IANS Rating: ***)

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Fri, Nov 19th, 2021, 18:41:19hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
By
Troy Ribeiro
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features