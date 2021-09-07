Toggle navigation
Sify.com
IND IN ENG
Movies
Tamil
Telugu
Malayalam
Reviews
Images
Finance
OLYMPICS
SPORTS
Cricket
Tennis
Football
Hockey
Others
Bawarchi
Videos
Web
Sify
Search
Sify.com
Movies
Bollywood
IANS REVIEW: 'Candy': Layered, moderately paced and engaging (IANS Rating: ***1/2)
IANS REVIEW: 'Candy': Layered, moderately paced and engaging (IANS Rating: ***1/2)
Source :
IANS
Author :
IANS
Last Updated:
Tue, Sep 7th, 2021, 14:41:19hrs
Fi
lm: Candy (Streaming on Voot)
ADVERTISEMENT
Latest Features
#Bollywood trends in September 2021
#Kollywood trends in September 2021
Sonnalli Seygall: 'Dholna' is for those who missed dancing at weddings
Pooja Hegde and Krithi Shetty for Allu Arjun's next?
Mrunal Thakur joins Aditya Roy Kapur in 'Thadam' remake