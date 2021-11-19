IANS Review: 'Cash': A comic caper in the shadow of demonetisation (IANS Rating: ***1/2)

'Cash ' is a comic dramatisation of the life of entrepreneurs in the backdrop of the 2017 demonetisation.

Armaan Gulati wants to be the self-made Elon Musk of India, and he is never short on bright ideas and start-up plans, but he is flat out on his luck. After running three start-ups into the ground, demonetisation comes as a blessing in disguise, but fate has different plans in store for the ambitious entrepreneur.

Helmed by Rishabh Seth, 'Cash' sees Amol Parashar, Kavin Dave, Gulshan Grover, Swanand Kirkire, Smiriti Kalra and Pawan Chopra playing the pivotal roles.

Amol Parashar as Armaan Gulati has the zeal, temperament and attitude of a street-smart entrepreneur, but he is down on his luck. With his track record of running companies into the ground with his friend Soda, he finally finds an opportunity in laundering people's money during demonetisation.

But he ends up biting more than he can chew. A local politician's money gets stuck in a gun-making start-up, Armaan sees his connections bailing out on him, and he finds himself in a police lock-up along with his uncle, girlfriend and best friend. But he has other plans even during this roller-coaster ride.

The film is a fun-filled caper that all fans of comedy will enjoy. What Armaan does to save the day for himself is what guarantees the laughs. 'Cash' may be a celebration of 'jugaad', it's take-home message is that money doesn't come easy, you have to work for it.

Amol Parashar, as Armaan, does a competent job of portraying a tactful, enthusiastic and full-of-life hustler always looking out for that elusive next big break. Smiriti Kalra as Neha, and Kavin Dave as Soda complement him and also bring out the uniqueness of their respective characters.

The movie, produced by Vishesh Bhatt, marks Rishab Seth's directorial debut, and he has done a remarkable job of rolling out a fast-paced film and at no point does he lose his grip on the plot. He is one newbie director to watch out for.

