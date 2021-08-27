  1. Sify.com
  2. Movies
  3. Bollywood
  4. IANS Review: 'He's All That': A clean teen rom-com with a Pygmalion template (IANS Rating: ***)

IANS Review: 'He's All That': A clean teen rom-com with a Pygmalion template (IANS Rating: ***)

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Fri, Aug 27th, 2021, 20:41:19hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Fi
lm: He’s All That (Playing on Netflix)
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features