  1. Sify.com
  2. Movies
  3. Bollywood
  4. IANS Review: 'Malignant': Gruesome tale, minus the scare factor (IANS Rating: **1/2)

IANS Review: 'Malignant': Gruesome tale, minus the scare factor (IANS Rating: **1/2)

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Sat, Sep 11th, 2021, 12:01:19hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
By
Troy Ribeiro
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features