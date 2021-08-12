  1. Sify.com
  2. Movies
  3. Bollywood
  4. IANS Review: Puaada - A humourous, heart-warming entertainer

    (IANS Rating: ***1/2)

IANS Review: Puaada - A humourous, heart-warming entertainer

(IANS Rating: ***1/2)

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Thu, Aug 12th, 2021, 15:01:19hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Fi
lm: Puaada (Playing in Theatres)
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features