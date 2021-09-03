  1. Sify.com
  2. Movies
  3. Bollywood
  4. IANS Review: 'The Father': A masterpiece that emotionally challenges you (IANS Rating: ****)

IANS Review: 'The Father': A masterpiece that emotionally challenges you (IANS Rating: ****)

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Fri, Sep 3rd, 2021, 10:21:20hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Fi
lm: The Father (Streaming on Lionsgate Play App)
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features