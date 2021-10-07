Toggle navigation
Sify.com
IPL
Movies
Tamil
Telugu
Malayalam
Reviews
Images
Finance
IND IN ENG
SPORTS
Cricket
Tennis
Football
Hockey
Others
Bawarchi
Videos
Web
Sify
Search
Sify.com
Movies
Bollywood
IANS Review: 'There's Someone Inside Your House': A competently mounted horror film (IANS Rating: **1/2)
IANS Review: 'There's Someone Inside Your House': A competently mounted horror film (IANS Rating: **1/2)
Source :
IANS
Author :
IANS
Last Updated:
Thu, Oct 7th, 2021, 12:41:19hrs
By
Troy Ribeiro
ADVERTISEMENT
Latest Features
#Kollywood trends in October 2021
#Bollywood trends in October 2021
Rakul Preet Singh on 'Konda Polam', upcoming movies, and more
#Throwback Thursday: October-December 2021
Sneha Ullal signs Telugu film 'Eight'