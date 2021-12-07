  1. Sify.com
  4. IAS officer Abhishek Singh, Badshah's new song 'Slow Slow' unveiled

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Tue, Dec 7th, 2021, 18:15:02hrs
Abhishek Singh (Image source: Instagram)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 7 (ANI): IAS officer Abhishek Singh, who is also an actor, has come out with a new song 'Slow Slow'.

The new track is sung by Badshah and Payal Dev.
Talking about the song, Abhishek said, "It's wonderful to be a part of such an energetic and melodious song - Slow Slow. This is the third music video that I have shot for and I am loving the entire experience! Badshah is a dear friend and collaborating with him is truly an honor. We are absolutely confident that the foot-tapping song and its tasteful video will be loved by music lovers all over the world."
'Slow Slow' also features Seerat Kapoor. (ANI)

