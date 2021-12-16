'IBD 2': Dibbay Das overjoyed on getting smartphone to connect with his mother

During the show, contestant Dibbay Das and choreographer Pankaj will be seen performing with former 'Super Dancer 4' contestant Pari on the song 'Chalni Karde Seena Mera'. Their performance was appreciated by judges Malaika Arora, Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur.

Mumbai, Dec 16 (IANS) The weekend episode of 'India's Best Dancer 2' will see the performance of contestants of both 'IBD 2' and recently-concluded dance reality show 'Super Dancer 4'.

Host Maniesh Paul played an audio visual showing how Pari took Dibbay to show different places in Mumbai. She even gifted Dibbay an Android phone, so that he can video call his mother every day.

Dibbay Das shares: "I am so grateful to Pari for being so thoughtful and giving me an Android phone as a gift, now I can video call and see my mother every day. Also, she is such a great performer, it's been quite an experience dancing with her. Being a part of the show has been a life-changing opportunity for me and I promise to work hard every day and prove my mettle."

'India's Best Dancer 2' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

--IANS

ila/kr