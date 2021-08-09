Icon: Sriram Venu’s surprise choice for music!

Director Sriram Venu has begun the pre-production work for his next film, Icon, starring Allu Arjun as the main lead. Producer Dil Raju has given a free hand to the director to choose the cast and crew of his choice.
Sriram Venu has readied the script for ‘Icon’ long back and is now scouting locations. Meanwhile, there are speculations that he may not go for Thaman as the music director. Although Thaman played an instrumental role in the popularity of Sriram Venu’s last hit ‘Vakeel Saab’, the director doesn’t repeat the music director. His first film ‘Oh My Friend’ was composed by Malayalam music director Rahul Raj. Devi Sri Prasad was the music director for his second film, Middle-Class Abbayi (MCA).
Likewise, he may work with another top music composer. Buzz is that Anirudh Ravichander or a Bollywood music composer is in consideration. But Dil Raju and his team believe that Thaman is in great form, and it would be wise to collaborate with him again.
We have to wait and see who will compose for ‘Icon’. The film will start rolling from November this year.
