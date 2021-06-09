'Idhuvum Kadanthu Pogum' from 'Netrikann' is a tribute to frontline workers!

The inspirational single track Idhuvum Kadanthu Pogum from Lady Superstar Nayanthara's Netrikann was unveiled today on YouTube.

Written by Karthik Netha and sung by Sid Sriram, Girishh of Aval fame has composed the music. The lyric video has animated pics of doctors, nurses, food and grocery delivery executives, and other frontline workers who are helping the people during the pandemic.

The makers have also included a caption that the song is a tribute to all the frontline workers. Produced by Vignesh ShivN and Nayanthara's Rowdy Pictures, Milind Rau of Aval fame has directed the film, and RD Rajasekar has cranked the camera.

Ajmal, Manikandan, and Saran are essaying pivotal characters in the film and we hear that Nayanthara plays a visually challenged.

Netrikann is the official remake of the Korean thriller Blind.



Watch the video here: