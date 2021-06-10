Idris and Sabrina Elba launch six-part podcast

The celebrity power couple have launched an original podcast show, "Coupledom With Idris And Sabrina Elba", a six-part series that will see the husband-wife team talk about what makes successful relationships and partnerships work.

Lined up to chat with the Elbas over six parts of the podcast are Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian West; Ben and Jerry; Christian Louboutin and Mika; Nadiya and Abdal Hussain; Tommy and Codie Oliver; and Mary and Sharon Bishop Baldwin.

The podcast aims at examining the power of successful relationships and partnerships, and the challenges of maintaining them. Idris and Sabrina Elba aim to engage in free and frank discussions that focus on first-hand experiences of arranged marriage, discrimination and representation.

Apart from hosting the podcast, the Elbas also executive-produce the podcast. Amanda Jones has created an original score for the show in collaboration with Idris Elba, who is a rapper and DJ, too.

Sabrina Elba summed up: "'Coupledom', to myself and Idris, means the realm of shared experiences between two partners in life or business, creating extraordinary outcomes. In our Audible Original podcast, we've truly been able to explore 'coupledom' through some of the world's most interesting duos for honest, unguarded discussions about all the complexities of living a shared life. I've taken so many lessons from our guests' unique partnerships, and I hope listeners of the podcast will be just as inspired as I have been."

The podcast will be available to download from June 24.

