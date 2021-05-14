Idris Elba: 'Gimme five for peace'

London, May 14 (IANS) British star Idris Elba makes a beautiful appeal for peace in his new Instagram post on Friday.

In a picture he posted we only see Elba's right hand, in closeup and reaching out to the sky. Alongside the image, he wrote: "Gimme five for Peace."

Elba's caption seems to be an appeal to the heavens to restore peace in the world, at a time when the Covid pandemic has paralysed life globally, and fresh violence has erupted between Israel and Palestine.