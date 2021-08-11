Idris Elba to voice Knuckles in 'Sonic The Hedgehog 2'

He took to Instagram to announce the news with his fans by sharing an image of the game character's signature hand."Knock, knock," he captioned the post.As per Deadline, Knuckles is a red Echidna and he's the guardian of the Master Emerald in the videogames. He is also known to be hot-headed and a fighter.Apart from Idris, James Marsden, Ben Schwartz, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, Shemar Moore, and Jim Carrey will also lend their voices to other characters of the movie.After delivering a pre-pandemic blockbuster for Paramount with the first 2020 film, Jeff Fowler willy only direct the sequel. (ANI)