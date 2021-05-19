Idris Elba's 'Beast' to release in summer 2022

Washington [US], May 19 (ANI): Universal's upcoming adventure thriller 'Beast' starring Idris Elba has finally got a release date. The film, directed by Baltasar Kormakur, will hit theatres on August 19, 2022.



As per Variety, Elba will star as the father of two teenage girls who find themselves being hunted by a massive rogue lion in South Africa.

'Beast' is produced by the prolific Will Packer and James Lopez, president of Will Packer Productions. The film is executive produced by Jaime Primak Sullivan and Bernard Bellew.

Based on an original idea by Jaime Primak-Sullivan, the script was written by Ryan Engle, who worked on the Dwayne Johnson movie 'Rampage'.

Known for his visceral filmmaking, Kormakur's movie credits include 'Everest', '2 Guns' and 'Contraband'.

Elba, who was last seen in James Gunn's DC movie 'The Suicide Squad', also has 'The Harder They Fall', 'Three Thousand Years of Longing' and 'Luther' in the pipeline. (ANI)

