If not an actor I would be a cricketer: Sumit Bhardwaj

He says: "There is infinite struggle in entertainment industry and I feel it's an everyday struggle. Either from looking good to performing perfectly everyday. And also trying to get better and better. An actor really needs a complete commitment."

Mumbai, Nov 27 (IANS) Actor Sumit Bhardwaj, who currently plays the character of 'Samar Khanna' in daily soap 'Sasural Simar Ka 2', feels an actor needs to struggle everyday.

The actor who portrays the role of music composer in his show says acting is his ultimate passion and he loves music. Also, he shares that if not an actor he would be a cricketer.

He adds: "I am big time music lover. Music helps me to change my bad day into a beautiful one. In real life I love what I am doing i.e. acting. But if in anycase not an actor I would be a cricketer. As I love to play the sport a lot whenever time permits. And for reel life I believe, I have just started as Samar, who's a music composer in the show. As every role I play are my favourites. I'm enjoying essaying this one too and it is really interesting and challenging one."

Sumit is known for featuring in shows like 'Shastri Sisters', 'Beyhadh', 'Nazar', among others.

--IANS

ila/kr