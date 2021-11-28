IFFI a great vehicle to encourage new filmmakers: Manoj Bajpayee

Panaji, Nov 28 (IANS) Stating that he believed that IFFI was a great vehicle to encourage India's next generation of filmmakers, actor Manoj Bajpayee on Sunday said that he believed the country, with its huge population, could be a great force in entertainment.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the 52nd edition of the International Film Festival of India here, Bajpayee said, "I personally believe that the IFFI, organised by the government of India is a great vehicle to instigate and encourage new filmmakers and the coming generation of filmmakers. A country of such a huge population can actually be a great force in entertainment in the coming years in the world and this platform (referring to IFFI) is going to be the major force behind them."