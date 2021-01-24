IFFI honours creme de la creme of World Cinema at closing ceremony

The epic World War II film 'Into the Darkness (De forbandede ar)' which portrays the story of a Danish electronics factory owner who is forced to produce for the occupying Nazi forces, has won the coveted Golden Peacock Award at the just-concluded 51st edition of the International Film Festival of India.The golden Peacock Awar consists of a cash prize of Rs 40 lakhs which is shared equally between Director Anders Refn and Producer Lene Borglum. The director and producer of the film have also been presented with a certificate.The Silver Peacock for the Best Director on the other hand went to Taiwanese director, writer, and producer Chen-Nien Ko, for her 2020 Mandarin drama film 'The Silent Forest.'According to a release from the Press Information Bureau (PIB), the Silver Peacock for Best Director carries a certificate and cash award of 15 lakh rupees.The Silver Peacock for Best Actor - Male has been awarded to 17-year-old Tzu-Chuan Liu while the award in the female category has been given to Polish actor Zofia Stafiej, for her role in Piotr Domalewski's 'I Never Cry / Jak najdalej stad.'The IFFI 51 Special Jury Award for a film has been given to Bulgarian Director Kamin Kalev for his 2020 film February. Kalev receives a Silver Peacock, a certificate and cash award of 15 lakh rupees.The IFFI 51 Special Mention Award has been presented to Indian director Kripal Kalita for his Assamese film 'Bridge.' Kalita receives a certificate for the Award.The Award for Best Debut Director has been presented to Brazilian director Cassio Pereira dos Santos, for his 2020 Portuguese film 'Valentina,' which is an eponymous film that tells the story of a 17-year-old transgender Brazilian girl, whose sole aim is to lead a normal life with her mother.The prestigious ICFT UNESCO Gandhi Award which is given to a film that best reflects Mahatma Gandhi's ideals of peace, tolerance, and non-violence, has been awarded to Ameen Nayfeh's 2020 Arabic film '200 Meters.'The Award consists of a certificate and a medal and is given as part of IFFI's collaboration with the International Council for Film, Television and Audiovisual Communication (ICFT) Paris.The Awards have been decided by the IFFI 51 International Jury comprising eminent filmmakers from across the world, with Argentine Director Pablo Cesar as Chairman.Prasanna Vithanage (Sri Lanka), Abu Bakr Shawky (Austria), Priyadarshan (India), and Rubaiyat Hossain (Bangladesh) were the other members of the Jury.In a video message, Jury Chairman Pablo Cesar thanked the festival for the opportunity given to the Jury to evaluate the films in the International Competition category.Veteran Bollywood actor Ms. Zeenat Aman, and MP and actor Shri Ravi Kishan were the Guests of Honour at the colorfully cultural closing ceremony held at the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium, in Talegaon, Goa today.Veteran actor, director, and producer Biswajit Chatterjee has been presented with the Indian Personality of the Year Award on the occasion.Governor of Goa Shri Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, Chief Minister of Goa Dr. Pramod Sawant, Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Shri Babul Supriyo too graced the closing ceremony, along with a host of dignitaries from various spheres of life.Member of International Jury, Director Shri Priyadarshan Nair; IFFI Steering Committee members Shri Shaji N. Karun, Shri Rahul Rawail, Ms Manju Borah, and Shri Ravi Kottarakkara; and celebrities from India and abroad walked the red carpet and attended the ceremony.In a video message, celebrated actor Amitabh Bachchan thanked the Government of India for keeping cinema alive during these difficult times, saying that the festival is a great example of transforming challenges into opportunities. (ANI)