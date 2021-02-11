IFFK begins at Thiruvananthapuram

The 25th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) was inaugurated on Feb 10 by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at Thiruvananthapuram.
This time the festival is being held at four centres, Thiruvananthapuram (Feb 10-14), Kochi (Feb 17-21), Thalassery (Feb 23-27) and Palakkad (Mar 01-05).
The opening film of the film festival was the Bosnian movie Quo Vadis, Aida?
Legendary filmmaker Jean Luc Godard has been awarded the Life Time Achievement Award of IFFK 2021. Filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan received the award on behalf of Godard, who joined the event online.
The festival is being organized adhering to strict Covid 19 health protocol. The delegates and officials taking part in the festival are given entry after antigen tests.
There are 80 films from more than 30 countries in this edition of IFFK.