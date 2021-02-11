IFFK begins at Thiruvananthapuram

The 25th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) was inaugurated on Feb 10 by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at Thiruvananthapuram.

This time the festival is being held at four centres, Thiruvananthapuram (Feb 10-14), Kochi (Feb 17-21), Thalassery (Feb 23-27) and Palakkad (Mar 01-05).

The opening film of the film festival was the Bosnian movie Quo Vadis, Aida?