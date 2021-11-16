IFFK to be held from February 4-11

This was announced by Kerala Minister Saji Cherian here on Tuesday. The event will be held at 12 movie halls in the capital city.

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 16 (IANS) The signature event of Kerala -- the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK)'s 26th edition will be held in the state capital from February 4 to 11.

The state-run Kerala State Chalachitra Academy is the organiser of the event, which by now has won huge praise not just in the state but across the world on account of the quality of the films that are being screened.

Generally this event is held in December, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic it has been postponed to February 2022.

A competition section for the films from Asian, African and Latin American countries is the highlight of the festival.

The Golden Crow Pheasant Award has a cash prize of Rs 20,00,000 (nearly $28,000) for the best feature film to be shared equally between the Director and the Producer. There are many more cash prizes which would be given.

