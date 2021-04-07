Iggy Azalea was self-conscious about motherhood

Los Angeles, April 7 (IANS) Rapper Iggy Azalea has shared that it took her time to come to terms with motherhood, adding that in the beginning she felt self-conscious about some of her parental duties.

Azalea announced the arrival of her son Onyx with former-beau Playboi Carti last year.

The rapper said that she was embarrassed to read books aloud to her son.