Los Angeles, Feb 8 (IANS) Iggy Azalea wishes she had longer legs. The rapper shared her desire with fans in a tweet she has posted.

"I wish I had long a** legs but all I got is this long a** back," joked the singer in her post on the microblogging website.

Azalea, who is known for tracks such as "Fancy", "Kream" and "Lola", also shared that she has problems with her hair.