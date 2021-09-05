Ihana Dhillon on physiotherapy after suffering 7 fractures in accident

Mumbai, Sep 5 (IANS) Ihana Dhillon met with a serious accident last month and suffered seven fractures. The actress is doing physiotherapy and yoga on her road to recovery.

She is currently undergoing her post therapies which includes a bit of physiotherapy, breathing exercises and yoga.

Ihana said: "It's one day at a time for me. It's like a new life for me. This could have been fatal but all thanks to God. I am very happy with all the outpouring of love and care that my fans had for me. It's been a humbling experience and it has given me perspective."