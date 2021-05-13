IIT-Goa Director to head Goa panel to probe, address O2 shortage

Panaji, May 13 (IANS) The Goa government on Thursday appointed an expert committee to streamline the oxygen supply chain to the state's apex hospital, the Goa Medical College, where nearly 50 persons died over three days due to oxygen shortage.

The committee, headed by Indian Institute of Technology-Goa Director, Dr B.K. Mishra, is tasked with ascertaining adequacy of oxygen supply to the GMC and efficiency of the oxygen supply chain, examining the process of administration of oxygen at the GMC and give recommendation for its improvement and recommend improvement in the complete chain of oxygen delivery at the GMC.