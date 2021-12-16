"Ilaiyaraaja is like my God, mom, and lullaby": Dhanush.

While promoting his upcoming Hindi film Atrangi Re, Dhanush said: "I like to be a director because if a film wins multiple awards, all the credits will go the film's director".
In the same promotional interview, the actor said that music composer Ilaiyaraaja is like a God to him. "He is my God, mom, and lullaby", said Dhanush.
Dhanush also said that he would love to cook." Even as a kid, I used to make Omelette, Chapati, and other stuff at home. I feel that cooking is an art but my dad had different plans, he wanted me to act", said the actor.
Dhanush also added that there is only one Superstar and he is Rajinikanth. "I told Sara Ali Khan to not call me a superstar like a million times but she is not listening. Rajini sir's fans wouldn't like it".