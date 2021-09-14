Ilaiyaraaja to make his debut on small screen

For the first time in the history of television shows, Ilaiyaraaja will be seen as the Chief Guest in a musical show to be aired on Sun TV! Yes, titled Raja Parvai, the show is assembled and produced by the popular YouTube channel Black Sheep.

Sun TV has recently aired the promo of the show on their Twitter handle. Sources say that Sun Network is planning to surpass the viewership of Vijay TV's Super Singer with this new reality show by bringing in Maestro Ilaiyaraaja himself. In the teaser, Raja looks classy in a modern outfit!