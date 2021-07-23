Ilaiyaraaja wants the Government to preserve the legacy of legendary musicians

While interacting with the reporters in his newly constructed recording studio, Ilaiyaraaja said that he had once requested the then Chief Minister M Karunanidhi to form a University to preserve the legacy of legendary musicians and the ancient instruments.

Ilaiyaraaja also said that foreign countries have such Universities for music. He wants the Government to construct a University in Tanjore to preserve the musical works of Thiagaraja Baghavathar and the likes. The ace composer also said that people revisit old classic songs because they stay fresh despite multiple listens. "A song must be like a freshly blossomed flower", said Ilaiyaraaja.