Ilaiyaraaja's 'Music School' set to roll with muhurat puja on Dussehra

Mumbai, Oct 15 (IANS) Iconic music composer Ilaiyaraaja's musical film 'Music School', directed and written by Papa Rao Biyyala, is all set to roll with a muhurat puja timed on Dussehra.

Rehearsals begin with Hollywood choreographer Adam Murray.

Talking about the film, Papa Rao Biyyala said, "Writing the screenplay has been a happy journey for me and it feels great to watch the script being channeled into music and visuals. As a cinephile, I've been fascinated by Broadway musicals and I think a storyline becomes stronger with music and dance choreography that propels the narrative. I'm honoured and reassured to have the legendary maestro Ilaiyaraaja compose its music."