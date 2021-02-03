Ilaiyaraaja's new recording studio opened today. Begins composing for Vetrimaaran's film!

Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja has opened his new state-of-the-art recording studio today in Chennai. Ilaiyaraaja bought the popular MM Preview Theater and built this new recording theater in Kodambakkam.

Today at the launch event, Ilaiyaraaja started composing the first song of Vetrimaaran's upcoming film with Soori and Vijay Sethupathi. Ilaiyaraaja is likely to complete the entire composition in one stretch. Vetrimaaran's Grassroot Company is bankrolling the film.