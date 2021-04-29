Ileana D'Cruz: Getting into uncertain sphere pushes me to do better

Mumbai, April 29 (IANS) Actress Ileana DCruz says almost all her roles made her wonder how she would pull it off, and that is what pushes her forward.

"I think in most films that I have done I constantly question how I will do it, and that is what pushes me forward because I think if I walked into a film completely cocky and confident, I wouldn't be really able to do justice in a way," Ileana told IANS.