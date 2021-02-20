  1. Sify.com
  2. Movies
  3. Bollywood
  4. Ileana's Andaman beach stroll in black bikini

Ileana's Andaman beach stroll in black bikini

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Sat, Feb 20th, 2021, 16:00:12hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Mumbai, Feb 20 (IANS) Actress Ileana DCruz is currently holidaying in the Andaman islands. On Saturday she shared a slice of the good time she is having in the scenic holiday hotspot, with a bikini post.

Ileana wears a black bikini top in the picture, with a striped grey cover-up. She completes her sunkissed look with a baseball cap. The actress poses on a beach with luscious green trees in the backdrop.

"On days I'm not so sure of myself... still moving forward one little baby step at a time," she wrote as caption.

Ileana will soon be seen in Unfair N Lovely, a comic take on India's obsession with fair skin. Set against the backdrop of Haryana, the film chronicles the story of a dusky girl, and will feature Ileana opposite Randeep Hooda. The film marks the directorial debut of screenplay writer Balwinder Singh Janjua.

--IANS

dc/vnc

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features