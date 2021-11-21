'Illegal 2' actors on intensifying struggle of lead characters

Mumbai, Nov 21 (IANS) As the second season of courtroom drama 'Illegal' is releasing on November 25, actors Neha Sharma, Piyush Mishra and Akshay Oberoi share how their characters take a cue from the first season.

Neha who is playing Niharika and dealing with a battle with her mentor Janardhan Jaitley, said, "Portraying Niharika Singh on screen has been a challenging and enjoyable journey for me. She is unafraid to voice her opinions against wrongdoing and ready to take on even the most powerful forces in her fight against injustice. 'Illegal 2' sees her juggle between personal and professional conflicts while striving to bring out the truth."