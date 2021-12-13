'I'm already a winner': Here's what Harnaaz Sandhu posted on Instagram before winning Miss Universe

And hours before her historic win, she penned a beautiful post filled with gratitude and positivity."Faith is unseen. It's felt. It's the feeling I have in my heart today. I have faith in God, my family and the blessings you all have showered on me. I have enjoyed my journey and as we near the end of this beautiful pageant, I want to re live memories with my family, my Punjab. I want you all to know, that Im grateful for each and every one of you and for all the experiences I had in these 1.5 months," she wrote on Instagram.Alongside the note, she posted a video of her offering prayers at the Golden Temple."I'm already a winner. I have you all. See you at the Miss Universe 2021 Finale," Harnaaz concluded.She also gave a shout-out to her family for always supporting her. She posted a screenshot of a video call with members of her family."My strength, my lifelines," Harnoor wrote, tagging "maa" Ruby Sandhu, "bhai" Harnoor Sandhu and "masi" Preet Boparai.Harnaaz edged out contestants Paraguay's Nadia Ferreira and South Africa's Lalela Mswane to bag the Miss Universe 2021 crown. Andrea Meza, Miss Universe 2020 from Mexico, crowned Harnaaz at the event, which was held in Eilat, Israel. (ANI)