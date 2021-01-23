I'm back to my pre-covid body, says Tamannaah!

When Tamannaah was shooting for an upcoming web series in Hyderabad, the actress was infected by the novel coronavirus. Post the infection, the actress has been working hard in the gym to get back her lost physique and shape.
In a recent gym video which she posted on Instagram, Tamannaah has mentioned that she is back to her pre-covid body.
"‘You don’t have to be extreme, just be consistent. 2 months of consistent, supervised workout routines with @devimeena and @kirandembla, and I’m back to my pre-covid body! In your face Covid-19 #BeStrongerThanYourExcuse #MakeItHappen #BeastMode #doiteveryday", wrote Tamannaah on Instagram.
On the work front, Tamannaah has Andhadhun Telugu remake, Seetimaarr, F3: Fun and Frustration, Gurthunda Seethakalam, and two web shows-- November Story and 11th Hour in the pipeline.