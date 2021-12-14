'I'm Feelin' 32': Taylor Swift shares glimpse of her intimate birthday party with HAIM sisters

The 'Evermore' artist shared her birthday celebrations with Alana Haim who will turn 30 on December 15."*don't say it, don't say it OKAY I'm saying it:* I'M FEELIN 32. And Alana is feeling 30," Swift tweeted with a picture of herself and Alana dancing at their party.She also informed her fans that she and everyone in attendance at the party was tested negative for COVID-19."Don't worry we tested everyone! Thank you so much for the birthday wishes, I love you all so much," Swift wrote.HAIM also took to her Twitter handle and shared a picture of Swift and Alana posing by a cake for the two. "It's sagittarius szn. happy birthday @taylorswift and lanzo!!!!" the caption read.Abrams also shared a selfie with Swift and Silvers on her Instagram."Happy birthday king of my heart body and soul ooo oh @taylorswift," Abrams wrote on her picture.Re-sharing Swift's post, Alana wrote, "Happy birthday my Sagittarius queen!! I love you so much."Fans also noticed that in the pictures shared by the artists, Swift's birthday cake had a childhood picture of the singer wearing a 'The Little Mermaid' shirt. (ANI)