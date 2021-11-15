IMA calls for booster dose for healthcare workers

The IMA said that after the union government's clarification pertaining to the fact that a policy document on booster dose is underway, IMA has also consolidated its stand on the booster dose for healthcare workers and other high-risk citizens across the country.

New Delhi, Nov 15 (IANS) The Indian Medical Association has called for a booster dose for the healthcare workers across the nation.

Dr J.A. Jayalal, National President, IMA, said, "The booster dose for healthcare workers was initially desirable and we were not demanding it. But now we demand that healthcare workers should be given a booster dose as ample vaccine stock is available".

The IMA said that as of now the vaccine production has been augmented and availability of vaccine has also been increased.

IMA President said, "IMA demands the union govt to prioritize vulnerable population including healthcare workers and immuno-compromised citizens and permit them to take their third dose". He added that the third dose needs to be given on priority basis in India.

The IMA has also demanded that vaccination should be promoted for all people with diabetes and if needed third dose of vaccine should also be given to them. "In this Covid era as Diabetic people are more prone and vulnerable to serious Covid complications, IMA demands the vaccination should be promoted for all Diabetes people and if needed third dose of vaccination should be also given to them", said IMA in a statement.

The IMA has joined hands with Food Safety Department of the Government of India to propagate the Eat Right campaign to create awareness about dietary habits. The IMA has launched an extensive campaign for 10 days starting from Nov 14 on world Diabetes Day with the target of reaching one billion people and making all possible steps to mitigate the Diabetes complications.

--IANS

avr/skp/