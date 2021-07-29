IMA says no to Andhra diktat on oxygen plants in pvt hospitals

IMA President elect C. Srinivasa Raju on Thursday described the government order issued in this regard as unnecessary, illogical and impractical.

Vijayawada, July 30 (IANS) The state government's diktat on installation of captive oxygen plants and adequate stocks of oxygen cylinders at hospitals has run into opposition from the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

Issued recently by the Andhra Pradesh government, the order makes it compulsory for all the hospitals to install captive oxygen production facilities and ensure adequate oxygen supplies in their premises. As per the order, hospitals failing to do so will stand to forfeit their registrations.

Speaking to the media, Raju said the arbitrary nature of the order has bewildered the IMA.

He noted that the decision has been taken without taking the opinion of the private hospitals and private doctors who are major stakeholders in the issue.

He also demanded a state-level advisory committee to discuss the matter.

Private players in the state, represented by the Andhra Pradesh Private Nursing Homes and Hospitals Association, Andhra Pradesh Speciality Hospitals Association, and the Aarogysri Network Hospitals Association, have extended their support to the IMA in this regard.

--IANS

pvn/arm