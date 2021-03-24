'Imagine what we can do together': Katy Perry hints collaboration with Taylor Swift

Washington [US], March 24 (ANI): The American pop star Katy Perry had sparked the rumours of a mega collaboration with the fellow superstar Taylor Swift in the latest episode of American Idol, on Tuesday.



After a long and complicated feud, the mega singers Katy Perry and Taylor Swift could be seen collaborating soon as per the hints given by the 'Smile' star on Monday night's episode of American Idol.

Katy Perry and Taylor Swift fans likely never suspected that they would ever see their idols on speaking terms, but according to People Magazine, the two who reconciled back in 2018 can get their hands on a mega project together.

This came after Monday night's episode of American Idol, where Perry hinted at crafting a duet with Swift after she was inspired by two female contestants on the reality singing competition show.

During the episode, two girl contestants sang a cover of Lesley Gore's 'You Don't Own Me' before Perry informed both of the women that they would be moving on to the next round in the competition.

She told the two, "That's what queens do".

People Magazine reported that after the contestants left the stage, the 36-year-old then turned to her fellow judges, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, and said, "Can you imagine if Taylor and I work together, what we could do?"

Soon after the statement given by Perry got aired on American Idol, fans of both the singers came out in huge numbers on social media, requesting the singers to make it possible.

The pop stars who had been not on talking terms for a long time period, due to their world tour controversy in 2014. However, things were made at peace when ahead of her first 'Reputation Stadium Tour' show; Swift received an actual olive branch and an apologetic note from Perry.

Following this, Perry later appeared in Swift's 'You Need to Calm Down' music video, with the pair seen hugging each other.

Well, this is not the first time that the 'Prism' star has teased fans about a collaboration with the Grammy-winning singer. During an interview on a U.K. radio show 'Capital Breakfast' in 2019, the 'Never Really Over' singer said that she was "open" to collaborating with Swift, adding, "I think she's really intelligent, and there's lots of layers to her."

Later in 2020, according to People Magazine, while chatting about her then-forthcoming album 'Smile' on 'Hits Radio Breakfast', Perry said it was "not correct" that Swift would be featured on the LP, but reiterated that she welcomes the idea of working with her in the future. (ANI)

