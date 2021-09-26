Imman gets an Honorary Doctorate!

Imman is on a roll. Last week he bagged the Best Music Director Award at SIIMA 2021. Universities prefer to honor film celebrities with an Honorary Doctorate and many actors and directors including Vijay, Shankar, MGR, and others have been conferred with such honors.
Now, National Award-winning music composer Imman was conferred with an Honorary Doctorate for his achievements in the music industry.
"Elated to receive the Honorary Degree of Doctor of Literature from Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai! In recognition of my musical journey for the past 23 years from small screen to big screen! Deeply Humbled! #DoctorateDegree #DImman Glory to God!", tweeted Imman.
Wishes are pouring in for the composer on this new feat. Imman's next big film is Superstar Rajinikanth's rural mass action entertainer Annaatthe with director Siva.