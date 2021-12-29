Imman legally separated from his wife Monicka Richard

National Award-winning music composer Imman of Viswasam and Annaatthe fame has officially announced that he and his wife Monicka Richard were legally separated in November 2020. They are now no longer husband and wife.

Announcing this news, Imman wrote: "To all my well-wishers and ardent music lovers who have been supportive all along. I am truly grateful for that. As life takes us on different paths, Monicka Richard and I have legally divorced by mutual consent as of November 2020 and are no longer husband and wife. I request all our well-wishers, music lovers, and the media to give us our privacy and help us to move on and move forward. Thanks a lot for your understanding, love, and support".