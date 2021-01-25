Imman on board for Suriya 40, delivers a marana mass theme music!

On Sunday, director Pandiraj has officially announced that he is teaming up with music composer Imman for the third time after Kadai Kutty Singam and Namma Veettu Pillai for his upcoming film with Suriya.

Interestingly, Sun Pictures, the producers of Suriya 40 are also teaming up with Imman for the third time after Namma Veettu Pillai and Annaatthe.