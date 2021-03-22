Imman on his National Award for Viswasam: It's pure joy to receive national-level recognition for Tamil music

Talented music composer Imman has won the National Award for Best Music (Viswasam) at the 67th National Award.
The soulful Kannana Kanne number from the film has moved everyone, especially the daughters and dads in Tamil Nadu and many places. Sung by Sid Sriram, the song is also a big hit on various music streaming platforms.
On winning the National award for the first time, Imman tweeted: "With God’s Magnificent Glory,My Parents Blessings and continuous support from all dear MusicLovers worldwide! I’m deeply humbled with National award announcement for Best Music Director Category. It's pure joy to receive national-level recognition for Tamil music! Praise God!".
We at Sify.com wishing Imman on his proud and happy occasion.