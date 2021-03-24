Imman overwhelmed with wishes from Rajini, Vijay, and Ajith

Music composer Imman won the Best Music Composer Award at the 67th National Awards for his work in Ajith's blockbuster film Viswasam. Wishes are pouring in for the talented composer.
On Tuesday, Imman took to his Twitter page to share the news that Superstar Rajinikanth had called him to wish on bagging the National Award. It's worth mentioning that Imman is the composer of Rajini's upcoming film Annaatthe.
Viswasam's hero Ajith has also congratulated the composer. Vijay who launched Imman in Tamizhan has also wished Imman on the honor.
"Elated with Our Dear Superstar Rajini sir's kind gesture to make a call n congratulate on winning the award! Also Deeply humbled with Our Dear Vijay Annan's and Our Dear Ajith sir's personal wishes! My musical journey kickstarted with Thamizhan for Vijay Annan! And it becomes so special when he himself wishes for Viswasam's recognition!", tweeted Imman.